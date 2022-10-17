Acas LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Acas LLC lowered its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MNA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.40. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,723. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52.

