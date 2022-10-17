Acas LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Acas LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up 4.2% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acas LLC owned about 0.56% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $47.19. 243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,419. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

