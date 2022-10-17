Acas LLC Acquires 1,523 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Acas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $3.17 on Monday, hitting $139.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

