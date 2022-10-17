999,400 Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Acquired by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 999,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. Genius Sports comprises 1.3% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GENI. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of GENI stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $4.22. 22,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,894. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Genius Sports

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.