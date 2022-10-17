43,946 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.81 on Monday, reaching $198.60. 69,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.72. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $186.89 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

