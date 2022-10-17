1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 115,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,333. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ONEM. William Blair downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $2,299,336.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,954,326 shares of company stock valued at $67,538,531. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $8,189,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

