1,588 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $5.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.38. 8,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,956. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

