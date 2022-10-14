Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $34.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

