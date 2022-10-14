ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 3,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response.
Further Reading
