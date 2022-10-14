Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 4.4 %

ZION opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 312,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,023 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 188,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

