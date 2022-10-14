Zambesigold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125,541.00 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $77.99 million and $125,541.00 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

