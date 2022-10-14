Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 3.2%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $29.41. 2,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 600,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.49). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 290.14%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $2,254,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 623,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,608,000 after buying an additional 55,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,135.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

