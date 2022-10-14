Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

NYSE:BRO opened at $62.56 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

