Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Trading Down 5.2%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 10,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 5,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered Yduqs Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Yduqs Participações Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Yduqs Participações Company Profile

Yduqs Participações SA operates as a higher education company. The company offers face to face and distance learning undergraduate, graduate, and post graduate courses; and masters and doctorate courses. It also provides digital education services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total of 763 thousand students; and operated one university, twenty-one university centers, and fifty colleges accredited and distributed in twenty-five states in Brazil and the Federal District.

Featured Stories

