Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives $470.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $470.00.

YARIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

