XRP Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $25.05 billion and $2.63 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002543 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013917 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.95 or 0.27677564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,267,435 coins and its circulating supply is 49,964,184,162 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP (XRP) is a cryptocurrency . XRP has a current supply of 99,989,267,435 with 49,964,184,162 in circulation. The last known price of XRP is 0.49855424 USD and is up 5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 827 active market(s) with $2,979,994,483.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xrpl.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.