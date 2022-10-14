XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.10.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Westpark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

