XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Benchmark

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.60.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Trading Down 4.9 %

XPO Logistics stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 31,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.