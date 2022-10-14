XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

NYSE XPO opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpark Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

