Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 5717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Xinyi Glass Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.
About Xinyi Glass
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinyi Glass (XYIGF)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.