XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the September 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 81,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

