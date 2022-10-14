Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

