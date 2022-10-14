W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.31

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.14. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 12,320 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.2% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

