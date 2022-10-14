Wrapped BNB Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.37 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $274.12 or 0.01395840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $97.37 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.74 or 0.27542360 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010757 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,262,019 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wrapped BNB has a current supply of 4,255,408.20490479. The last known price of Wrapped BNB is 275.70331827 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9126 active market(s) with $112,664,664.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

