WOW-token (WOW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $397.80 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $397.80 million and $1.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.039779 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $8.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

