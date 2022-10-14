WOO Network (WOO) Price Hits $0.15

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $179.12 million and approximately $35.47 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges.

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,962,243,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,165,425,169 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

