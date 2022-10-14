WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Shares Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.47 and last traded at $82.47. 1,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.94.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

