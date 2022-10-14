Winpak (TSE:WPK) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.54

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$47.54 and last traded at C$47.16, with a volume of 13346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPK shares. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.13.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$354.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.