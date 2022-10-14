White Pine Investment CO Sells 2,649 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

