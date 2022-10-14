White Pine Investment CO Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.6 %

BWA stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.