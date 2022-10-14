White Pine Investment CO Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 2.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

