White Pine Investment CO Buys 2,500 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.28% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 680,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 140,747 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 721,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,956,000 after purchasing an additional 171,320 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GIGB opened at $42.68 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35.

