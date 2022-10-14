White Pine Investment CO Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 1.76% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JUST. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70.

