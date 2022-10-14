Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.16

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $1.40. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 2,146 shares traded.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Insider Transactions at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Kerry G. Campbell sold 20,110 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,622.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Get Rating ) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

