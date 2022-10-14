Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.16

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $1.40. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 2,146 shares traded.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.
In related news, Director Kerry G. Campbell sold 20,110 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,622.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
