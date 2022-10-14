Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTE. CIBC lowered their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE WTE traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$24.55. 32,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$24.34 and a 52-week high of C$37.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$82.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5499998 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

