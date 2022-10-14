Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Shares Gap Up to $90.50

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $90.50, but opened at $97.02. Westlake shares last traded at $95.20, with a volume of 22,394 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Westlake Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average is $108.36.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Westlake by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

