Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.43.

Shares of WLK traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 119,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,485. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 0.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

