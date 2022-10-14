Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AF Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 35,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 337,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.