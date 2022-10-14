Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Trimmed by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $873,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,177,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.