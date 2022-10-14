WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 216.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WELL. TD Securities upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.56.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$2.84 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.73 and a 12 month high of C$7.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$643.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97.

In related news, Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 508,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,555,639.74. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,880 over the last 90 days.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

