Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.23. 356,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,535. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

