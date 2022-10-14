Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $6.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.47. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $345.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,925,000 after buying an additional 5,134,222 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after buying an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $260,402,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after buying an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

