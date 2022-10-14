WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Trimmed by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. 43,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

