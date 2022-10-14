Wealth Architects LLC Has $47.95 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.