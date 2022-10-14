WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Shares Down 0.5%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €4.02 ($4.10) and last traded at €4.08 ($4.16). 1,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.10 ($4.18).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.94 million and a PE ratio of 44.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.63.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

