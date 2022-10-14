Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Declares Dividend of $0.23

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

WAYN stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 31.06%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

