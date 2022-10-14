Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.96.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $298.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares in the company, valued at $8,570,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,570,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $69,179.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,442 shares of company stock worth $902,497 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wayfair by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

