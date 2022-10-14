Waves (WAVES) Achieves Market Cap of $370.01 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Waves has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $370.01 million and approximately $121.56 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $3.38 or 0.00017383 BTC on major exchanges.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,580,440 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is waves.tech.

Get Waves alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves (WAVES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Waves has a current supply of 109,573,138. The last known price of Waves is 3.33862394 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $58,541,764.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://waves.tech/.”

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.