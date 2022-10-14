Waves (WAVES) Achieves Market Cap of $370.01 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Waves has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $370.01 million and approximately $121.56 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $3.38 or 0.00017383 BTC on major exchanges.
Waves Profile
WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,580,440 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is waves.tech.
According to CryptoCompare, “Waves (WAVES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Waves has a current supply of 109,573,138. The last known price of Waves is 3.33862394 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $58,541,764.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://waves.tech/.”
Waves Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.