Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $387.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 89.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

