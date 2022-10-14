Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WM traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.80. 28,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,684. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

